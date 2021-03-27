Kentucky softball drops series opener against Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rylea Smith had an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning to claw the No. 7 Kentucky Softball team back into the game, but the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide responded with five runs in the top of the seventh inning to hold off UK, 11-6 on Saturday afternoon.

In a sunshine-soaked day, Alabama raced out to a 6-0 lead before the Wildcats put up a four spot in the bottom of the fifth inning to make things closer. Smith’s RBI double scored pinch runner Erica Thulen and a throwing error plated two more runs including Smith in the inning.

Alabama then scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a seven-run lead into the final frame, where UK would chew into the lead with a lead-off triple by Kayla Kowalik and RBI single by Mallory Peyton, but it wasn’t enough.

Alabama is now 26-2 on the year and 6-1 in the Southeastern Conference. UK falls to 23-4, 1-3 SEC.

Game two of the series will be on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The game at John Cropp Stadium has limited berm seating available on UKathletics.com/tickets. Live stats are available on UKathletics.com.

