Kentucky softball to host Regional beginning Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Softball team has been selected to host a regional for the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament, welcoming Notre Dame, Miami University and Northwestern for the event beginning Friday and running through Sunday afternoon.

Tickets for the NCAA Lexington Regional will go on sale Monday beginning with all-session tickets at 9 a.m. ET. Single-game tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

Kentucky will open the NCAA Tournament vs. Northwestern on Friday at Noon ET on ESPN2. Notre Dame will play Miami at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3. The remaining times and TV assignments will be announced at a later time in conjunction with ESPN and the NCAA.

This is Kentucky’s fifth-straight year hosting an NCAA Regional, dating back to 2016. The Wildcats have made the last four NCAA Super Regionals. There was not a tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Southeastern Conference got 12 of its 13 teams into the NCAA Tournament. Eight of the 12 teams are hosting an NCAA Regional, with five of the eight being top-eight seeds and could potentially host Super Regionals.

2021 NCAA Lexington Regional

John Cropp Stadium – Lexington, Ky.

Friday, May 21

Noon ET – Kentucky vs. Northwestern (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. ET – Notre Dame vs. Miami (ESPN3)

Saturday, May 22

TBA – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

TBA – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

TBA – Loser Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4

Sunday, May 23

TBA – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

(If Necessary) – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5

