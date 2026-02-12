Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky Softball's Hailey Nutter earns SEC Freshman of the Week

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
251017DACC__21AD.JPG
Aran Steele/Aran Steele
Hailey Nutter. Kentucky beats Danville Area CC 16-0 Photo by Avery Deweese | UK Athletics.
251017DACC__21AD.JPG
Posted
and last updated
Hailey Nutter: SEC Softball Freshman of the Week

The University of Kentucky Softball team is off to a 5-1 start, and a big part of that was the play of freshman pitcher Hailey Nutter.

During the San Diego State Invitational, she pitched a no-hitter in her first career start against Loyola-Chicago. She struck out 14 batters, the most for a Kentucky pitcher in a single game since 2023, en route to a 7-0 shutout win.

She'd follow that up with a complete-game shutout against Minnesota, where she struck out eight batters and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning.

The Mont Belvieu, Texas native earned her first SEC Freshman of the Week honor as the Cats prepare for the Stanford Invitational.

Next, Kentucky will play Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. ET.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18