Kentucky starts season with 95-63 win over Howard University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Men's basketball team opened up its first home game against the Howard University Bison with a 95-63 win.

Cason Wallace, Cj Fredrick, Lance Ware, Chris Livingston, and Jacob Toppin were the starting five, with Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, and Grant Darbyshire out.

Wallace was an early playmaker for the Wildcats, scoring the first three field goals of the game.

The Cats started picking up momentum for a 13-2 run.

Ugonna Onyenso had a productive defensive showing, with 3 blocks and 4 rebounds in 11 minutes of playing time in the first half.

The overall hustle of the Cats kept them going to stretch the lead and end the half on top, 49-26.

Kentucky shot 51.6% from the field while holding Howard to 27.8%.

Kentucky continued to push the ball in the second half.

Lance Ware and Chris Livingston added some spark with big dunks.

Antonio Reeves had a great night behind the arc, shooting 6/12 for 22 points. Toppin earned his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Wallace remained consistent for the Cats and finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Cats play Duquesne at home Friday, November 11, at 7 p.m. and will broadcast on SEC Network.

The crowd ERUPTS as @Oscartshiebwe34 is presented with the Naismith National Player of the Year trophy and his 1,000th point ball. pic.twitter.com/uVi2FUcJfI — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 7, 2022

Before the game started, Tshiebwe was honored with the Naismith National Player of the year trophy and his 1,000th career point ball.

