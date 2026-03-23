Kentucky Staves Off Comeback Attempt From West Virginia in 74-73 win

MORGANTOWN, WV. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Women’s Basketball is the last 5 seed standing after defeating 4 seed West Virginia 74-73 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Clara Strack finished the day 18 points, 15 rebounds for her 31st double-double as a Wildcat.

This battle started point for point until WVU made a four-point play from an early foul, 3-7 in the Mountaineers’ favor. Four Teonni Key points and an Amelia Hassett triple later, Kentucky would find control. An 11-0 run while holding West Virginia scoreless would allow Kentucky to end the first quarter on top, 20-15.

Kentucky shot 50% from the field and held WVU to 31%. Key had an early eight, while Hassett had six.

In the second half, West Virginia’s defensive pressure would start to catch up to the Cats. After committing two turnovers in the first, Kentucky would end the second half with seven. Kentucky's largest lead was 11 in the second quarter, 28-17, but West Virginia fought from behind to tie it at 36 at the break.

After having two fouls and sitting most of the first half, Asia Boone would open the second with a 3-point basket. WVU wouldn't score until four minutes ticked off the clock.

A 12-point lead to end the third, 62 to 50.

WVU's Shaw would hit two triples at the beginning of the final quarter in the Mountaineers journey to cut the lead to four. But a Tonie Morgan jumper and a Strack lay-in would extend the lead back.

Kentucky now goes on to play the No.1 seed in Regional 3 in Fort Worth, Texas, the Texas Longhorns.

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