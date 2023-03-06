Kentucky stays ranked at No. 23 in AP Top 25

Kentucky stays ranked at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 after beating Arkansas, 88-79, over the weekend.

Kentucky secured the three seed in the SEC Tournament after the win against Arkansas. UK plays the late game scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST Friday in Nashville.

The Wildcats—who earned the double bye and automatically advance to the quarterfinals—will play the winner between Vanderbilt and the winner of 14-seeded LSU and 11-seeded Georgia.

UK rejoined the AP Top 25 last week for the first time since the start of the new year.