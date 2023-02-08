Kentucky struggled to find second-half push against Arkansas, fell short 88-73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Kentucky hosted Arkansas Tuesday night at Rupp Arena without Sahvir Wheeler. Chris Livingston started in his place along with Cason Wallace, CJ Fredrick, Jacob Toppin, and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Sahvir Wheeler is out tonight (right ankle). He is considered day to day. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 8, 2023

The first nine points of the game belonged to the freshman duo of Livingston and Wallace. Livingston was first on the scoreboard with his aggressive takes to the basket. Arkansas didn't let Kentucky have it easy, 11 lead changes occurred in the first half. Arkansas had the largest lead of six at 32-36.

Daimion Collin played some important minutes, while Tshiebwe had two fouls. He went into halftime with 7 points, along with Livingston.

Wallace led with 11 points shooting 5/9 from the field. He also had four assists, two rebounds, and a nasty block!

As a whole, Kentucky shot 53% from the field and held Arkansas to 53%. The points in the paint were even at 18, and the Cats outrebounded 16 to 10.

Arkansas opened the second half with a 6-0 run. After a UK time-out, Livingston answered with a 3-pointer to end it. But Arkansas xx% shooting keeps them in the lead. The Hogs stretch to their largest lead of the game of 16 points with under four minutes left. Arkansas goes on to win the game 88-73. The Hogs capitalized on turnovers scoring 23 points from them and outscored the Cats in the paint 46 to 28.

Wallace finished leading the Wildcats with 24 points, five assists, and three steals. Chris Livingston follows with 13 points, shooting 50% from the field.

Kentucky heads to Georgia next with a 7-4 record in the SEC. The Cats will play Saturday, February 11, at 12 p.m. on ESPN.

