Kentucky stuns No. 6 Ole Miss on the road

The Kentucky football team stunned No. 6 Ole Miss with a 20-17 victory in Oxford on Saturday.

The Wildcats scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2:25 remaining in the game when tight end Josh Kattus fortunately was in the right place at the right time after Gavin Wimsatt fumbled inside the two yard line. The fumble landed right into Kattus' hands before he crossed the goal line.

Ole Miss would then miss a game tying 48 yard field goal with 0:49 left.

Brad White's defense held the nation's top ranked offense to 353 yds and holding the nation's leading passer, Jaxson Dart, to 262 yds through the air.

Kentucky dominated in time of possession, holding onto the ball for 39:43 compared to Ole Miss' 20:17.

Brock Vandagriff was 18-28 for 243 yds and a TD. The lone touchdown throw went to Dane Key, who followed his 7 rec, 145 yds performance against Ohio last week with 8 rec for 105 yds.

For Kentucky, it's the first win in Oxford since 1978. It is also the highest ranked team Kentucky has defeated in the Mark Stoops era.

