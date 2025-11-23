Kentucky sweeps the Aurburn Tigers in SEC Quarterfinals, advance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Volleyball program rolled into EnMarket Arena as the No.1 seed in the return of the SEC Volleyball Tournament. Kentucky swept No. 8 seed Auburn. This time, unlike the regular season, not allowing them a single set: a 3-1 score.

Brooklyn DeLeye led with 15 kills, and SEC Player of the Year Eva Hudson followed with 13. SEC Freshman of the Year Kassie O'Brien had 42 assists.

SET ONE

Cats start with three strong points.. Tiger push 3-2

Tigers tie 4-4 from Mansfield and Bowers block against Brooklyn DeLeye.

Auburn tried some trick plays and tipped the ball a lot, but Kentucky’s defense stood firm and played smart, not falling for it.

With DeLeye on the serve, the Cats rattled off a 5-0 run to go up 9-4 early.

An impressive kill by Kennedy Washington, assisted by Kassie O’Brien, took a 19-10 lead.

The dominance continues, and Kentucky wins set one with a dominant kill by Lizzie Carr, 25-15.

DeLeye led the first with five kills, followed by Hudson with 4. Cats hit .297.

SET TWO

The Cats and Tigers would be more tit for tat in the second set. Auburn really found its rhythm, taking a 14-13 lead by Auburn’s Lauren Dreves.

The Tigers found their rhythm, 14-13 AU.

A successful challenge and a dominant DeLeye kill turned the momentum in Kentucky’s favor, 19-16.

DeLeye up to 11 kills.

SET THREE

The Tigers enter the third set on full attack, a quick 3-1 lead. The Tigers kept a two-point lead until the Cats hit a 5-0 scoring run to lead, 14-11.

Tigers would tie it up at 22.

An Auburn attack error and a DeLeye kill would seal the game. Wildcats sweep the Tigers in the SEC Volleyball Tournament Quarterfinals.

Kentucky Volleyball plays the winner of (4) Tennessee and (5) Florida. In the regular season, the Cats dropped one set to the Volunteers and two against the Gators.

