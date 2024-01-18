Kentucky takes down Mississippi St. 90-77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats took care of business with an 90-77 win over Mississippi St. Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Antonio Reeves led the Cats in scoring with 27 points (8-12 FG), followed by Rob Dillingham with 16 (5-12 FG, 5-7 FT) and Tre Mitchell, who racked up 15 points with no missed shots.

The Wildcats took control throughout the first half, taking a 16-point lead into the locker room. The Cats led by as much as 20 with one minute to go in the half.

That lead would shrink early in the second half when the Bulldogs went on a 14-2 run in the first 2:46 of the half, trimming the lead to 49-43.

After a timeout by head coach John Calipari, the Cats settled in and took control back for the remainder of the game.

Aaron Bradshaw, showing resilience from a foul-troubled game at Texas A&M, contributed across the board with 11 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

Ugonna Onyenso showed great defensive promise with six rebounds and four blocks in 17 minutes of play.

This is Coach Cal's 400th win during his time at Kentucky.

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena Saturday for a 6 p.m. tip-off with Georgia.

