Kentucky to play Kansas in Big 12/SEC Challenge at Rupp Arena

Kentucky men's basketball will play Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Rupp Arena during the 2022-23 season.

The 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games played on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

This game will be a rematch after Kentucky beat Kansas 80-62 in January.

UK is 5-3 all-time in the challenge. Kentucky improved to five wins after beating Kansas this past season. It was the first time UK won at Allen Fieldhouse since 1985.

The SEC won the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge by winning six of the 10 games in January. It is the second year in a row the SEC won the challenge. The SEC has lost the challenge only once in the last six years.

The other SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups include: Alabama at Oklahoma; Arkansas at Baylor; Auburn at West Virginia; Florida at Kansas State; Texas Tech at LSU; Ole Miss at Oklahoma State; TCU at Mississippi State; Iowa State at Missouri; Texas at Tennessee.

ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.