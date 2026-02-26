Kentucky Track & Field prep for 2026 SEC Indoor Championships

Kentucky Track & Field prepares for 2026 SEC Indoor Championships

The SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships start Thursday, Feb. 26, in College Station, Texas! Kentucky Track & Field has 50 athletes competing across 25 events. A few Wildcats preview the events.

Day one of the 2026 SEC Indoor Championships is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET with Julia Gunnell competing for the Wildcats in the women’s pentathlon 60m hurdles event. The weekend will stream on SEC Network+.

LEX 18

