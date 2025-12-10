Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
37  WX Alerts
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky Uses Three-Point Barrage in 103-67 Win Over North Carolina Central

Freshman Jasper Johnson led the way with 22 points. Otega Oweh had 21 of his own.
Otega Oweh
Caleb Bowlin/Caleb Bowlin
Otega Oweh. Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 104-54. Photo by Caleb Bowlin | UK Athletics
Otega Oweh
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a disappointing blowout loss in Nashville, Kentucky men's basketball returned to Rupp Arena on Tuesday looking to get back on track against NC Central.

The Wildcats used a 16-0 first half run to distance itself from the Eagles en route to a 000-00 win. Freshman guard Jasper Johnson led the way with a career-high 22 points, with senior guard Otega Oweh pouring in 21 of his own.

It was a tight start to the game, with NC Central within three points at the under 16 media timeout. Following a Brandon Garrison turnover that led to a NC Central bucket, UK head coach Mark Pope took a timeout that helped turn things around for the Wildcats.

From that point, Oweh took over. The SEC preseason player of the year not only collected his season-high in points, but grabbed seven rebounds and snatched four steals.

His aggression on offense opened things up for the rest of the team. Trent Noah, who was inserted into the starting lineup on Tuesday night, nailed a trio of three-pointers. The Wildcats led 52-31 at half and never looked back.

Kentucky nailed 12 three-pointers on the night which helped it improve to 6-4 on the season. Up next, UK renews a rivalry with Indiana on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

BBN Tonight push 2025

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18