Kentucky Uses Three-Point Barrage in 103-67 Win Over North Carolina Central

LEXINGON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Following a disappointing blowout loss in Nashville, Kentucky men's basketball returned to Rupp Arena on Tuesday looking to get back on track against NC Central.

The Wildcats used a 16-0 first half run to distance itself from the Eagles en route to a 000-00 win. Freshman guard Jasper Johnson led the way with a career-high 22 points, with senior guard Otega Oweh pouring in 21 of his own.

It was a tight start to the game, with NC Central within three points at the under 16 media timeout. Following a Brandon Garrison turnover that led to a NC Central bucket, UK head coach Mark Pope took a timeout that helped turn things around for the Wildcats.

From that point, Oweh took over. The SEC preseason player of the year not only collected his season-high in points, but grabbed seven rebounds and snatched four steals.

Coming out of the Gonzaga loss, Otega Oweh's hustle was widely criticized.



His aggression on offense opened things up for the rest of the team. Trent Noah, who was inserted into the starting lineup on Tuesday night, nailed a trio of three-pointers. The Wildcats led 52-31 at half and never looked back.

Kentucky nailed 12 three-pointers on the night which helped it improve to 6-4 on the season. Up next, UK renews a rivalry with Indiana on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

