Kentucky Volleyball a 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

[LEX 18 — Kentucky is the 3rd seed in the number 1 overall seed Pittsburgh's bracket. Kentucky will take on Cleveland State in the opening round at 7:30 p.m. ET at Historical Memorial Coliseum. As a top 16 seed Kentucky will host the first weekend of the tournament for the first and second rounds. The top four seeds will host the second weekend, and then the final four and championship will be held in Louisville at the KFC Yum Center.

2024 NCAA volleyball tournament schedule

Selection show: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 1 on ESPN/WatchESPN

First and second rounds: Thursday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 7

Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 15

Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 15 Semifinals: Begin at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 19 on ESPN

National championship: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 22 on ABC

Cleveland State is the Horizon League champion after winning its conference tournament as the 3 seed after finishing the season 23-9 and 11-7 in Horizon League play. Also in Kentucky's bracket are Western Kentucky and 6-seed Minnesota from the Big Ten. The winner of Kentucky/Cleveland State and Western Kentucky/Minnesota will play at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Kentucky is the automatic qualifier from the SEC after winning their 8th straight SEC Championship last week.

🏆🏆 CHAMPIONSHIPS AREN’T FOR EVERYONE 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/vxY9I9zCZ6 — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 28, 2024

