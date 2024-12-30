Kentucky volleyball adds Purdue transfers, Eva Hudson, Lizzie Carr

UK Vball portal additions (12-30-24)

Kentucky volleyball has added a pair of Purdue transfers to its roster for the 2025 season.

Eva Hudson, who led the Big Ten in 2024 with 4.81 kills per set as a Boilermaker, announced Monday she will be transferring to Kentucky, where she will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Redshirt sophomore middle blocker Lizzie Carr announced last week she will be transferring to Kentucky and will join the Wildcats for the spring semester of 2025. Carr will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Hudson was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year at Purdue in 2022, American Volleyball Coaches’ Association All-America in 2023 and First Team All-Big Ten at Purdue this past season for the third-straight year, including being a unanimous selection in 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eva to our roster,” Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner said. “She is an extremely talented player who adds a dynamic level of attacking to our offense. She also has a variety of tools in her game that will help us compete for championships in 2025. We look forward to her wearing the Blue and White!”

She is originally from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

At six-foot-one as an outside hitter, Hudson led the Big Ten with 567 kills and 4.81 kills per set with this past season. She hit over .450 in both opening-round matches of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, with hitting percentages of .455 and .562 in the first two postseason matches. On the season, Hudson hit .287 on the year with just shy of 1,500 swings.

She also averaged 2.44 digs per set with 288 total digs to her name last season and 70 stuff blocks.

Carr also comes to Kentucky from Purdue University, where the duo helped lead the Boilermakers to a 27-7 season in 2024, including a 16-4 record in the Big Ten and an appearance in the NCAA Louisville Regional semifinals.

Carr averaged 1.52 kills per set, hitting .301 with 73 terminations credited to her name. At the net, she also averaged 0.63 blocks per set with five solo stuffs and 65 block assists in 2024.

“Lizzie is an extremely motivated person who matches the personality of our program and will be a great fit for Kentucky volleyball.” head coach Craig Skinner said. “She is an exciting addition to our program who has the ability to impact the game at the net like few people can.”

The six-foot-six native of West Chester, Pennsylvania was named Academic All-Big Ten after her redshirt freshman season in 2023, where she appeared in 18 matches, playing in over 30 sets for Purdue.

Carr played her club volleyball for East Coast Power Volleyball, where she helped guide them to a fifth-place finish at AAU Nationals before heading to West Lafayette to start her collegiate career.

In her two-year career at Purdue, Carr appeared in 78 sets stretching across 39 matches. She registered 87 kills, good for 1.12 per set, hit .290 and blocked 1.38 balls per set.

Carr is the younger sister of current Kentucky men’s basketball player, Andrew Carr, and will join her brother in Lexington for the spring academic semester. She will participate in the volleyball program's spring matches before beginning her first competitive season with the Wildcats in the fall of 2025.

