Kentucky Volleyball advances after defeating Minnesota, 3-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Volleyball protected Historic Memorial Coliseum by taking down Minnesota 3-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cats took down the Big 10’s Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second-round match.

Sophomore Brooklyn DeLeye led kills and attacks with 22 and 50, respectively. Emma Grome had another great night of assists, leading all with 51.

Set one was propelled by senior Erin Lamb’s back-to-back kills to put UK up 14-5.

Kentucky truly dominated, ending set one 25-11. Brooklyn DeLeye had eight kills in UK’s 18 to start.

The second set started with a bit more back and forth between the Gophers and Cats. Kentucky found separation with a 7-0 run to take the lead 16-11. The Gophers dug deep, and after nine ties and five lead changes, Minnesota took set two, 25-23.

The Wildcats started set three in control. A strong Jordyn Dailey kill would put five points of separation between the Cats and Gophers. The Gophers would have an answer for almost every moment from the Wildcats, but Kentucky would come out on top, 25-23.

Set four was just as contentious as the set before. Redshirt freshman Brook Bultema had a massive kill to make the score 11-9 in UK’s favor. It remained tight until the end, Kentucky came out came out on top, 26-24.

Kentucky now leads the all-time series 4-3. The Wildcats will play the winner of SMU and Missouri.

