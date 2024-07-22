Kentucky Volleyball: Bus Seats available now for AVCA First Serve Showcase

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky volleyball team is looking to paint the KFC Yum! Center blue this August, but the Cats need the Big Blue Nation's help.

The 2024 collegiate volleyball season begins in Louisville on Tuesday, August 27th with this year's edition of the annual "AVCA First Serve Showcase." The Wildcats will face Nebraska at 7 p.m., followed by a match-up between the Louisville Cardinals and the Wisconsin Badgers, which will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

This year's college volleyball season begins and ends in the Bluegrass #BBN



The fun starts next month with the AVCA First Serve Showcase, featuring UK, UofL, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Here's an early look at what you can expect ⬇ pic.twitter.com/LOD6ztSyRV — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) July 13, 2024

Tickets are on sale now, but UK is also offering fans the chance to carpool to the game via bus!

The bus will depart from the Kroger Field Green Lot in Lexington at approximately 4:30 p.m., and it will return after the conclusion of Wisconsin vs. Louisville.

🏆 The Commonwealth of Kentucky🏆



Where NCAA volleyball starts and finishes in 2024 🤩@AVCAVolleyball x #FirstServeShowcase pic.twitter.com/4X3kQZ90sn — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) July 11, 2024

Tickets cost $60 per person, which includes a bus ticket and a ticket to both matches.

One bus has already sold out, so be sure to secure your seat on the additional bus soon by clicking here.

"Good core returners but also some fresh faces out there"



Craig Skinner & the Cats are gearing up for another volleyball season, and the 7-time SEC champs aren't messing around 🔥⬇ pic.twitter.com/VcUsob4gua — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) July 14, 2024

The Wildcats will begin the year with a handful of highly-touted returners, including three preseason All-SEC team members in setter Emma Grome, libero Eleanor Beavin, and the league's reigning freshman of the year, the now-sophomore outside hitter Brooklyn Deleye. Kentucky has claimed the last seven consecutive SEC regular-season championships, all under current head coach, Craig Skinner.

For more on the Wildcats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station of UK Athletics, LEX 18.