Kentucky Volleyball defeats Tennessee in SEC Semifinals, 3-1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Volleyball team took on the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Volleyball Tournament semifinals. Kentucky advances after a 3-1 win.

“We just know that they’re gonna want revenge on us,” freshman setter Kasie O’Brien said. “We just go out there and play our game, set the standard and hopefully we get that dub.”

And that’s exactly what the four-seeded Volunteers attempted to do, but the Cats prevailed.

Brooklyn DeLeye led the match with 22 kills, followed by Eva Hudson's 18. O'Brien had 46 assists.

SET ONE

4-0 scoring run, exclaimed by a Lizzie Carr kill, would take the lead 16-15.

The Lady Vols would make a run of their own, sticking to blocks for a 21-18 lead.

Tennessee found set point, 24-18, but a Brooklyn DeLeye kill to the back corner, and a Kennedy Washington kill off the Lady Vols would slow that, 24-20 UT.

Cats wouldn’t slow them down enough, 25-20 to Tennessee for set one.

Tennessee would have 16 kills for .279 with. Thirteen of Tennessee's 16 team kills also came from their left pins. Hayden Kubik led with 9. Kentucky held to .140 with 14 kills.

DeLeye led UK with 6.

SET TWO

Tennessee stuck to attacking the pins in set two, allowing them to control the early lead.

Eva Hudson would attack from the back row, taking a 15-11 for the Cats.

Lady Vols tie it at 17, sticking to that left pin again. A Hudson kill, Tennessee attack error, and DeLeye kill would pull the Cats away, 20-17.

Tennessee would push another 3-0 run, but an attack error would seal the set, 25-22.

Kentucky improved its hitting to .351 with 16 kills. The Lady Vols raked in 18, while hitting .317.

SET THREE

In the third set, we saw the Wildcats get HOT. A 4-0 scoring run led by a Jordyn Dailey kill, 10-6 Cats.

Kentucky stretched the lead to nine and never looked back. A dominant third set, 25-15.

SET FOUR

The Volunteers responded to the dominant third, 11 ties, and eight lead changes, forcing the Cats to win in different ways.

A 3-0 run from the Vols, led by Chelsea Sutton, would move the Vols forward, 19-16. UK responds with a 3-0 score of their own, headlined by two Brooke Bultema kills and another from DeLeye, 19 all.

The Mollys had a game. Molly Tuozzo hit a career high of 25 digs with 8 assists for a double-double, and Molly Berezowitz had 13.

Kentucky will play the winner of the Lone Star State shoot-out - two-seed Texas and five-seed Texas A&M. The SEC Championship Title game is Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

