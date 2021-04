LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky volleyball team earned the No. 2 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, the highest overall tournament seed in program history.

This year's tournament will be played in Omaha, Neb., where the field has been trimmed down to 48 teams.

Per the tournament format change, the Wildcats will have a first round bye, along with the other top-16 overall seeds.

This is the 22nd tournament appearance in program history for Kentucky.