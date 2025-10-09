Kentucky Volleyball Earns Road Win Over Texas A&M

UK Volleyball beats Texas A&M

Behind a dominant performance from senior outside hitter Eva Hudson, the third-ranked Kentucky volleyball team beat No. 9 Texas A&M in a four-set thriller Wednesday night at Reed Arena. The Wildcats won 3–1 (21–25, 25–22, 25–15, 27–25), earning their fourth top-10 victory of the season.

Hudson led the way with 24 kills on 59 attempts, hitting .373 while adding 11 digs to record her third double-double of the year. The win also marked a milestone for Kentucky: A program-record third top-10 road victory in a single season.

Brooklyn DeLeye recorded 19 kills, and Lizzie Carr added 11, committing just one error and hitting .588. Carr also finished with three blocks. Molly Tuozzo led the Wildcats defensively with 19 digs as Kentucky held Texas A&M to .205 hitting and outblocked the Aggies, 6-5.

Freshman setter Kassie O’Brien, playing near her hometown of Katy, Texas, set a new career mark with 48 assists and added 13 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. She also chipped in three kills without an error.

With the win, Kentucky improved to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in SEC play, remaining unbeaten in conference competition. The Wildcats wrap up their three-match SEC road stretch on Sunday at LSU, with first serve set for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN app.

For more on Kentucky Volleyball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.