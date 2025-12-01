Kentucky Volleyball Earns Second Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, K.Y. (LEX 18) — Following a win in the first SEC Tournament held in 2005, Kentucky Volleyball set its sights on the biggest prize of them all; a national championship banner. Sunday evening, the Wildcats learned that quest starts right at home.

Kentucky earned the number two overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and is a host site for one of four regions. The Wildcats open on Thursday against Wofford at 7 p.m. at Historic Memorial Coliseum. The Terriers have gone 17-13 to this point, and brought home a Southern Conference Tournament championship to earn a bid into the 64 team field.

The Wildcats are hanging out in the HMC Lexus Lounge as they await their bracket placement.

The Wildcats are coming off a 25-2 season where they earned their ninth consecutive SEC championship. Senior outside hitter led the way as the SEC Player of the Year, with Kassie O'Brien earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors and Craig Skinner being named SEC Coach of the Year.

Cats will open up against the Wofford Terriers

