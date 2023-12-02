Kentucky Volleyball keeps dancing: Cats sweep Baylor, 3-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Count ‘em! That’s 18 wins in a row for the Kentucky Volleyball Wildcats!

UK keeps the win streak rolling after defeating the Baylor Bears 3-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night in Rupp Arena.

SET ONE

Junior Emma Grome and senior Azhani Tealer were the first to score for the Wildcats. Setting the tone for the set with the power they put behind their kills. Baylor kept the Cats on their toes with a lot of back and forth.

A kill by senior Elise Goetzinger started the run to break open the close game. Tealer and junior Erin Lamb blocked to help boost the run 11-7, in Kentucky’s favor. For every stretch Kentucky made, the Bears found a way to come back. The Wildcats eventually found their rhythm and didn’t let up. Kentucky finished the set on a 5-0 run.

Tealer and Rutherford had five kills each, while Grome had 13 assists. Set one ended with a .583 hitting percentage.

SET TWO

Baylor started the second set with all the steam, 3-0. The Cats soon found their rhythm with a Molly Tuozzo ace and monster block by Tealer and DeLeye contributing to their 5-0 run. Tealer spiked with authority to bring the Cats, 20-17. Kentucky went on to close out the set, 25-22.

Tealer led kills with 10 for .769 hitting and blocks with three. Grome had an astounding 31 assists.

SET THREE

Kentucky started the set on fire with three points out of the gate. Rutherford contributed two service aces for an early 6-1 lead. The Bears had strong attacks, but Kentucky stayed in control through the third. Cats finished on top, 25-17.

Rutherford, DeLeye, and Tealer end the third in double-digit kills.

Kentucky advances to NCAA Regionals in Lincoln, Nebraska starting December 7th.

