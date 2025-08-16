Kentucky Volleyball Kicks Off Season with Blue-White Scrimmage and Fan Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The road to a ninth straight SEC championship is underway for Kentucky Volleyball. The Wildcats gave Big Blue Nation a first look at this year’s squad during Saturday morning’s annual Blue-White scrimmage.

Head coach Craig Skinner, who has guided Kentucky to eight consecutive league titles, says the team’s success will come down to execution and keeping the ball off the floor. He added that practices have been intense, with players competing for positions and pride in the Kentucky name across their chest.

Much of the early spotlight is on offensive stars Eva Hudson and Brooklyn DeLeye. Skinner said their ability to terminate plays makes the duo the team’s greatest weapon, while their balance between attacking and presence at the net could make them nearly unstoppable.

At setter, sophomore Ava Sarafa impressed with her consistency in delivering clean looks, while freshman Kassie O’Brien grew into her role as the scrimmage went on, showing poise and confidence in her first appearance.

Following the scrimmage, fans filled Memorial Coliseum for Kentucky Volleyball’s annual Fan Day. Big Blue Nation had the chance to meet players, take photos, and get autographs. Players and coaches alike said the turnout was a reminder of how meaningful the program’s fan support is, and how much fun it is to share that excitement before the season officially begins.

Kentucky enters the 2025 season once again as the SEC favorite — with its eyes firmly set on extending the championship streak to nine.

The Cats return to the court on Aug. 23, hosting Ohio State in a free exhibition match at 5 p.m. inside Historic Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky’s regular season officially begins a week later in Nashville, when the Wildcats face Lipscomb on Aug. 30.

