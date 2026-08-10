Kentucky Volleyball Ranked Third in Preseason AVCA Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After making a run to the national championship game a season ago, and winning a ninth consecutive SEC title, Kentucky volleyball is primed for another deep run this season.

On Monday, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released its initial preseason poll where the Wildcats came in at third in the country. Kentucky received four first-place votes, only trailing Nebraska and Texas in the overall poll.

Once again, UK volleyball head coach Craig Skinner has assembled one of the toughest schedules in the country. The regular season starts on August 21st with a matchup against No. 6 Wisconsin in a rematch of last seasons national semifinal. Just two days later, the Wildcats take on No. 4 Pittsburgh as their second game in the AVCA First Serve event.

Kentucky takes on No. 10 Penn State on September 6th at Wrigley Field, before then traveling to the Bahamas to battle No. 11 SMU on September 12th, and the winner between Purdue and Houston on September 13th.

Big time rivalry matchups include a face-off against No. 7 Louisville at Historic Memorial Coliseum on September 20th. A week later, No. 2 Texas makes its way to Lexington for a conference showdown.

The Wildcats take on six teams ranked in the AVCA top 10, and 10 teams in the top 25.

Kentucky has one more exhibition coming up before the start of the regular season when Dayton comes to town on Friday. First serve set for 6:30 p.m.

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