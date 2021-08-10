Kentucky volleyball schedules Fan Day for August 15th

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The defending national champion Kentucky Volleyball team will be hosting its annual Fan Day on Sunday, August 15 inside Memorial Coliseum, giving Big Blue Nation its first chance to preview the team for the 2021 season.

Doors to Memorial Coliseum will open at 12:30 p.m. ET with a Blue/White scrimmage slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Autographed mini balls will be tossed into the crowd from all 15 players on the 2021 team during player introductions before the scrimmage begins. Head coach Craig Skinner will address the crowd and give a preview of the 2021 team.

Photo opportunities will be available on the concourse of Memorial Coliseum.

