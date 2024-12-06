Kentucky Volleyball sweeps Cleveland State in round one of the NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Volleyball team keeps the wins rolling in Memorial Coliseum after sweeping the Horizon League champions Cleveland State, 3-0 Thursday night.

SEC Player of the Year Brooklyn DeLeye would finish with 15 kills with a .481 hitting percentage. Emma Grome would finish with 33 assists on the night, and Molly Tuozzo would lead all digs with 12.

The Wildcats started set one in a commanding fashion getting out to an early 6-1 lead from a Megan Wilson ace. Erin Lamb would have three kills with a .400 hitting percentage through the first.

While DeLeye would lead with six kills. The Cats would end set one 25-15 with 33 attacks to the Vikings 28.

Set two would start with more back and forth between the Cats and Vikings, tying at seven points. UK would rip a 3-0 run thanks to a Grome and Dailey block at the front of the net. The Cats go up to 10 points to seven. Volleyball is a game of runs, so the Cats soon found theirs with 5-0 to give separation 17 to CSU’s 10.

Kentucky took set two 25-14.

In the final set, the Cats started off HOT, with five unanswered points before CSU called a timeout. Cleveland State would fight until the end, but Kentucky's dominance was inevitable! Kentucky would complete the sweep, extending their hot streak to 12 games. Only dropping three sets in the process.

The Wildcats will play Minnesota in round two of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m. in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

