Kentucky Volleyball sweeps Creighton to advance to the NCAA Final Four

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — In front of a sold-out crowd at Historic Memorial Coliseum, Kentucky volleyball delivered a powerful performance Saturday night, sweeping Creighton 3-0 in the NCAA Lexington Regional Elite Eight to continue its postseason run.

The Wildcats set the tone early in a tightly contested first set, edging in front 25–19 after pulling away down the stretch. Kentucky regained momentum midway through the frame behind crisp ball control and efficient offense.

Hudson and Brooklyn DeLeye led Kentucky in the opening set with six kills apiece, while the Wildcats’ front row limited Creighton to a .091 hitting percentage. Kentucky’s defensive pressure also neutralized Creighton freshman outside hitter Abbey Hayes, holding her to one kill with four errors.

Kentucky seized full control in the second set, jumping out to a 10–3 lead and forcing Creighton into early timeouts. DeLeye continued her hot start with four early kills, and opposite hitter Asia Thigpen added consistent pressure at the net. Thigpen capped the set with her sixth kill, hitting .444, as Kentucky cruised to a 25–13 victory. Through two sets, DeLeye led all players with 13 kills, and Kentucky’s defense held the Bluejays to a .039 hitting percentage.

The Wildcats’ serving and backcourt defense proved pivotal, limiting Creighton’s top attackers Ava Martin and Kiara Reinhardt to a combined eight kills through the first two sets.

Creighton responded with renewed energy in the third set, trading points with Kentucky in a tense, back-and-forth battle. The Wildcats carried a slim 15–14 advantage into the media timeout. After several long rallies sparked momentum for the Bluejays, Kentucky answered with composure, finding separation late in the set to close out the match and secure the Elite Eight victory.

With the win, Kentucky advances from the Lexington Regional to the Final Four in Kansas City.

