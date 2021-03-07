Kentucky volleyball sweeps LSU to improve to 14-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Outside hitters Avery Skinner and Alli Stumler slammed 15 kills each with sophomore Azhani Tealer stuffing a career-high nine blocks to lead the No. 3 Kentucky Volleyball team to another 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-19, 25-22) over the LSU Tigers on Saturday night in Memorial Coliseum.

Skinner, a senior from Katy Texas, had 15 kills on the night to go along with four digs and two blocks to complete one of her best all-around matches of the season. Stumler, who went for 19 kills on Friday night, backed her stellar performance with 15 kills on Saturday to go along with 10 digs for her sixth double-double this season.

Tealer’s big blue blocks set a new career high by one, surpassing the eight she had set earlier in the 2020-21 season.

Alli Stumer also had 10 digs for the night, tying with liberos Lauren Tharp and Gabby Curry for the team lead in digs on the night.

Kentucky as a team hit .387 on the night and its defense held the potent LSU offense to just .149 in the match.

With Saturday night’s result, UK improves to 14-0 and remains as the only undefeated team remaining in the 2020-21 Southeastern Conference season. UK currently holds a two-match lead on second-place Florida.

Dating back to the first set against Missouri back in October, Kentucky with Saturday night’s result has now won 33 sets in a row.

Kentucky will stay at home next week, hosting the Ole Miss Rebels for a two-match Southeastern Conference series at Memorial Coliseum. Friday night’s match will be at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s match at 5 p.m. ET. Both will air on the SEC Network+, ESPN3 and the ESPN app with Dick Gabriel and Kathy DeBoer on the call.

Tickets for the Ole Miss series are still available by accessing UKathletics.com/tickets.

