Kentucky Volleyball sweeps South Carolina in SEC home opener

Morgan Simmons | UK Athletics
Lizzie Carr. Brooklyn DeLeye. Kassie O'Brien. Molly Tuozzo. Eva Hudson.
The third-ranked Kentucky Volleyball team swept South Carolina in their SEC opener on Wednesday night. Kentucky protected its home court with the reigning SEC Player of the Year leading in kills with 14. Brooklyn DeLeye hit .522, with a season-high 16 digs for her third double-double of the season.

Current SEC Offensive Player of the Week Eva Hudson logged a double-figure scoring night, 13 kills on 40 swings with eight digs and a solo stuff, along with a block assist to round out a 15.5 point night. The freshman setter Kassie O'Brien had 40 assists for the win.

Kentucky is now 8-2 on the season and sits 1-0 in the SEC for the first time since 2021. The Cats host Georgia (8-3 overall; 0-1 SEC) on Friday, Sept. 26. First serve at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

