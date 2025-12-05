Kentucky Volleyball sweeps the Terriers in NCAA Tournament first round

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wildcats advance!

Nine days after dominating the SEC Tournament, the Kentucky Volleyball team kept it going by sweeping the Wofford Terriers in the NCAA Tournament first round.

SET ONE

Lizzie Carr would set the tone with the first point of the match. Assisted by Kassie O’Brien. Kentucky would hit several scoring runs against the Terriers. But it was the defense that kept Kentucky ahead.

Brooke Bultema would show her strength with a major kill, followed by Eva Hudson for a 21-10 UK lead.

With DeLeye on the serve, Kentucky closed out set one with a Hudson kill and a 4-0 scoring run.

25-11, Cats. Hudson led with five kills. Followed by Carr and DeLeye with three each. O’Brien had 13 assists.

As a team, .231 hitting %. Kentucky’s defense shined, they held the Terriers to -0.048 hitting.

SET TWO

The second set started with a bit more tit for tat. The Terriers pulled ahead 11-9 after a Kentucky error.

DeLeye's kill from the back row would tie it all up at 12.

DeLeye would once again help boost the Cats, 19-17 against the Terriers.

Molly Tuozzo had 16 digs through two sets.

SET THREE

Kentucky quickly jumped out to a 10-4 lead thanks to the usage of Jordyn Dailey and Kennedy Washington.

A backrow boom by Hudson would put the Cats up 14-7.

Kentucky went on to dominate, 25-12.

Tuozzo and Molly Berezowitz combine for 32 digs.

DeLeye led with 14 kills with a .419 hitting percentage. Hudson and Carr each followed with nine.

Kentucky is back in Historic Memorial Coliseum, facing the UCLA Bruins on Friday, December 5. First serve is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

