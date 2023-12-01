Kentucky Volleyball sweeps Wofford Terriers, 3-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (BBN TONIGHT) — Eighth-seeded Kentucky swept Wofford, 3-0, in round one of the NCAA Volleyball tournament inside Rupp Arena Thursday night.

SET ONE

It was back and forth to start the first, but a long rally led to UK’s 3-2 lead. Kentucky kept in control from there. Wildcats end set one, 25-17

Freshman Brooklyn DeLeye finished set one with six kills, .545 hit percentage, and two digs. Azhani Tealer added five kills at .833 hitting percentage. Emma Grome contributed with 15 assists, alongside Elanor Beavin’s five digs.

SET TWO

The Wofford Terrier kept it close until Kentucky went on a 6-0 run to take the lead, 17-9. An Elanor Beavin ace helped stretch the run. Although UK stretched the lead to as much as nine, the Terriers wouldn’t back down. After a monster rally, the Cats came out with the point. Set two, Kentucky, 25-15

DeLeye had 10 kills in the second. Kentucky committed four errors compared to Wofford’s seven.

SET THREE

Goetzinger decided the start of the third set was her’s to own. The senior middle blocker had back-to-back kills to take an early 8-3 lead. Rutherford continued the run with a kill of her own assisted by Molly Tuozzo. Kentucky went on to sweep, 25-16.

Kentucky will face Baylor on Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m. ET inside Rupp Arena.

