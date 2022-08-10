Watch Now
Kentucky volleyball to host Fan Day August 13

Posted at 10:42 PM, Aug 09, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Volleyball team will host its annual Fan Day on Saturday, August 13 in Memorial Coliseum beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

From 11 a.m. ET to Noon the team will have an open practice on the floor of Memorial Coliseum. Following that, at Noon ET, there will be interactive stations on the court with the players and coaching staff members for eighth graders and younger. Those interested in participating are asked to pre-register at the link here [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

Autographs will follow at the end of the event at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Season tickets, single-match tickets and a 2022 special mini-pack including home matches against Wisconsin, Nebraska and Louisville are on sale now at UKathletics.com/tickets.

