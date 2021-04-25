Kentucky volleyball wins first ever National Championship

OMAHA, Ne. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky volleyball team has won its first National Championship in program history!

The Wildcats defeated Texas 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22) in Saturday night's National Championship game in Omaha, Neb. to become the first SEC team ever to win a National Title in volleyball.

Junior Alli Stumler had a career game, finishing with 26 kills with a .471 hit percentage.

Player of the Year Madison Lilley was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Championship, capping off her prolific career Saturday with 53 assists and 19 digs.

