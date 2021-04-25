Watch
Kentucky volleyball wins first ever National Championship

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
OMAHA, NE - APRIL 24: Kentucky celebrates a point against Texas during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship held at the Chi Health Center on April 24, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
2020 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship
Posted at 10:21 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 22:52:58-04

OMAHA, Ne. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky volleyball team has won its first National Championship in program history!

The Wildcats defeated Texas 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22) in Saturday night's National Championship game in Omaha, Neb. to become the first SEC team ever to win a National Title in volleyball.

Junior Alli Stumler had a career game, finishing with 26 kills with a .471 hit percentage.

Player of the Year Madison Lilley was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Championship, capping off her prolific career Saturday with 53 assists and 19 digs.

