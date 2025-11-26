Kentucky Volleyball wins in the SEC Tournament Championship

WIN

In front of 3,389 Enmarket Arena goers, the University of Kentucky Volleyball team pushed Texas to five sets and remains perfect in the Southeastern Conference regular season and postseason! SEC Player of the Year Eva Hudson hammered home 25 kills across 5 set as Kentucky completed the reverse sweep of the Longhorns after falling behind 2 sets to none.

SET ONE

Coming out hot was a point of emphasis for the Texas Longhorns, and they did just that, taking a 6-2 lead early.

Out of a Kentucky timeout, DeLeye would attack from the back row to keep the Wildcats within four.

The rally just kept going 😱



Watch the SEC Volleyball Championship NOW on SEC Network and the ESPN App 🍿 pic.twitter.com/D0Cdvo3y8q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 26, 2025

The Longhorns delivered several early tips that the Cats just couldn’t reach. Texas maintained control, leading 25-19 in the first set.

Abby Vander Wal recorded seven kills, hitting .583, while Kentucky had four attack errors. Texas finished the set with a .439 hitting percentage, restricting the Cats to .289.

SET TWO

Texas comes out with an attack error, and Tuozzo cooked up back-to-back aces for an early, 3-0 start.

Kassie + Lizzie block is good to keep in front 7-3.

Thigpen made her presence known in this set with a nasty stuff to put the Cats up, 21-16. However, the lead began to slip.

SEC VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP



S2 | Kentucky 20, Texas 16



SHOUTOUT ASIA THIGPEN. Big block by her to push Texas timeout. She’s playing phenomenal. 3 kills on 8 swings, and 3 blocks.



Also shoutout to BK’s defense (7 digs) and serve/receive. She’s just behind Tuozzo’s 8. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 26, 2025

Texas would hit a 4-0 scoring run not only to tie but surpass the Cats' 24-23 set point. DeLeye, Hudson, and Carr would each have the chance to tie it up.

But Ayden Ames would seal the deal, 28-26.

Kentucky’s blocking improved with 12 in the second set. Carr had six while Thigpen recorded three.

SET THREE

Two attack errors push Texas out to 3-1.

SEC VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP



S3 | Kentucky 2, Texas 7



Kentucky timeout. Cats get down early, Brooklyn Deleye really struggling offensively. 7 kills on 28 swings and 7 errors, hitting .000%. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 26, 2025

An O’Brien set to Brooke Bultema would help stop the bleeding. The Cats keep it within three, 14-11 in the Longhorns' favor.

Texas forced the Cats to dig deeper into their bench, using the middles. Brooke Bultema would land a big-time kill, to keep UK in the game, 19-17 in Texas’ favor.

Despite not playing their best, the Wildcats forced the Longhorns to a 26-24 finish. The Cats finally find their set.

SET FOUR

Kentucky starts the fourth set with a 4-0 scoring run. But the Longhorns don’t make it easy.

Carr held it down in the front row, 11 kills and seven blocks in the fourth set.

Cari Spears would smash a backrow kill to keep Texas close, 21-18 in the Cats' favor.

Despite a Vander Wal kill, the Cats tie up the sets.

Kentucky pushed a fifth set for the third time in SEC Tournament history and first time since 2004.

FIFTH & FINAL SEC SET

Tied at seven. DeLeye stuffed the Longhorns at the net, 8-7 Cats. The teams would trade points until a kill from Hudson broke a 9-9 tie to give Kentucky the lead, and the Cats never looked back, scoring the final six points in a row, all off of DeLeye serves.

!!!!!REVERSE SWEEP FOR THE SEC TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!😼😼😼😼😼 pic.twitter.com/3kmmrkOvJ4 — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 26, 2025

The Wildcats now look to the NCAA Selection Sunday show at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30 on ESPN

LEX 18

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.