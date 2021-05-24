Kentucky vs Alabama game times, details released

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The schedule for the 2021 NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Super Regional featuring (3) Alabama and (14) Kentucky has been announced by the NCAA and its television partners at ESPN.

Game one of the series will be Friday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Game two will be at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the third game, if needed, following on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

All games will be played at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with the Crimson Tide serving as the hosts. Tickets for the games go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Monday at RollTide.com.

Alabama will be the designated home team for games one and three. Kentucky will occupy the third-base dugout and be the home team for game two.

Television announcers will be announced at a later time.

2021 NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Rhoads Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Game 1 – Friday, May 28; 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 – Saturday, May 29; 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 – Sunday, May 30; 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

