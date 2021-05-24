Watch
Kentucky vs Alabama game times, details released

UK ATHLETICS
Rachel Lawson. The University of Kentucky softball team beat UIC 10-1 in the Cats NCAA Championship Lexington Regional opening game at John Cropp Stadium on Saturday, May 19, 2018. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 24, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The schedule for the 2021 NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Super Regional featuring (3) Alabama and (14) Kentucky has been announced by the NCAA and its television partners at ESPN.

Game one of the series will be Friday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Game two will be at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the third game, if needed, following on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

All games will be played at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with the Crimson Tide serving as the hosts. Tickets for the games go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Monday at RollTide.com.

Alabama will be the designated home team for games one and three. Kentucky will occupy the third-base dugout and be the home team for game two.

Television announcers will be announced at a later time.

2021 NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Rhoads Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Game 1 – Friday, May 28; 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 – Saturday, May 29; 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 – Sunday, May 30; 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

