Kentucky vs Chattanooga to be televised on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s home game against Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Noon ET will be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ and will not be available via traditional television.

Several Southeastern Conference games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its broadcast partners, including the UK-Chattanooga game.

The game will conclude the Wildcats’ three-game home stand to start the 2021 season, with UK having started the year 2-0. Tickets for the contest are available and can be purchased at UKFootballTix.com [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network viewers and accessible with your TV provider credentials. SECN+ can be accessed through the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or via espn.com/watch.

ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It is available to stream through the ESPN App so your favorite connected streaming devices and on ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

Fans who do not have access to SEC Network+ and elect not to subscribe to ESPN+ are invited to listen to the UK Sports Network radio broadcast