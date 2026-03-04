Kentucky WBB opens postseason with commanding win over Arkansas, 94-64

GREENVILLE, S.C. (LEX18) — Welcome to March.

Ninth-seeded Kentucky Women's Basketball opened postseason play at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday morning, facing No. 16 seed Arkansas in a win-or-go-home matchup.

The Wildcats led from start to finish in a 94-64 victory, advancing to the second round in a dominant fashion.

The Wildcats set the tone early, building a strong first-quarter lead behind hot perimeter shooting. Amelia Hassett and Asia Boone hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark the offense, and Jordan Obi’s and-one helped Kentucky jump ahead by eight midway through the opening period.

Hassett added two more 3s as the Wildcats stretched the margin to 29-10 after one quarter. Kentucky shot 45% from the field, held Arkansas to 22% shooting and won the rebounding battle 17-9 in the first 10 minutes.

The Wildcats pushed their lead to 20 in the second quarter after a Clara Strack block led to another Hassett 3-pointer. Arkansas responded with a 7-0 run and took advantage of Kentucky’s late scoring drought.

The Wildcats missed their final seven shots of the half to cut the Razorbacks deficit to 42-33 at halftime.

Hassett led Kentucky with 12 points, while Strack added 11 points and eight rebounds. Taleyah Jones paced Arkansas with 12 first-half points.

HALFTIME: @KentuckyWBB 42, Arkansas 33.



Rough ending to a fantastic start by the Cats. After leading by 20 in the second quarter, the Razorbacks ended the quarter on a 6-0 scoring run over last 2:42, while UK missed their last 7 field goals.



Amelia Hassett leads UK with 12 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 4, 2026

Kentucky pulled away in the third quarter after a brief slow start to the half.

Amelia Hassett hit her fifth 3-pointer of the game with 5:59 remaining, forcing an Arkansas timeout. Out of the break, Tonie Morgan converted an and-one to extend the lead to 22, the Wildcats’ largest to that point.

Kentucky followed with a 13-2 run over the next three minutes. Jordan Obi added a 3, and the Wildcats stretched the margin to 60-35 with 4:44 left in the quarter.

Kentucky outscored Arkansas 28-10 in the period to carry a 70-43 lead into the fourth.

END OF THIRD: @KentuckyWBB 72, Arkansas 41



The Wildcats are sitting pretty heading into the final 10 minutes. Outscoring the Hogs 28-10 in the third quarter, shooting 45% from the field.



Clara Strack leads all scorers with 18, Amelia Hassett follows with 15. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 4, 2026

Kentucky kept its foot on the gas in the fourth quarter, shooting 49% from the field while holding Arkansas to 36% to close out the 30-point victory, 94-64.

Clara Strack recorded her 14th double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jordan Obi added a double-double of her own with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Six Wildcats scored in double figures: Amelia Hassett finished with 18 points, Tonie Morgan and Obi each had 14, Teonni Key added 12 and Asia Boone chipped in 10.

Kentucky dominated the glass throughout, outrebounding Arkansas 52-27.

With the win, the Wildcats advance to face No. 8 seed Georgia at 11 a.m. Thursday in the second round.

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky Women's Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.