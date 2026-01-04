Kentucky WBB opens SEC home slate with 74–52 win over Missouri

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — No. 11 Kentucky opened Southeastern Conference play at home with a decisive 74–52 win over Missouri on Sunday afternoon at Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky built momentum late in the first quarter, closing on a strong run to take a 24–17 advantage after one.

The Wildcats carried a 38–28 lead into halftime behind efficient shooting and steady play on both ends of the floor.

Tonie Morgan played all 20 minutes of the first half, guiding the Kentucky offense with nine points and eight assists, including her 600th career assist. Clara Strack led all scorers with 12 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers as the Wildcats stretched the lead in the second quarter.

Kentucky shot 45.7 percent from the field and totaled 12 assists before the break, though Missouri held a slight 21-19 edge on the glass. Despite that, the Wildcats limited the Tigers offensively and maintained a double-digit lead heading into halftime.

Kentucky pulled away further in the third quarter, taking a 54–40 lead into the final period. The Wildcats went on a 7–0 run midway through the third, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Amelia Hassett as Missouri went scoreless for more than three minutes.

The game turned physical, and Kentucky forward Teonni Key left the floor after colliding with a Missouri player while going after a loose ball.

Things have gotten very physical here at Memorial Coliseum.



Tonie Morgan closed the quarter with a basket just before the buzzer. Clara Strack led Kentucky with 19 points through three quarters, while Morgan had 13 points and 10 assists.

The Wildcats came out hot in the fourth quarter, opening the period on another 7–0 run. Kentucky finished shooting 43.9 percent from the field while holding Missouri to 29.7 percent.

Clara Strack led all scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Tonie Morgan recorded 18 points and 14 assists for her own double-double. Asia Boone added nine points off the bench, and Amelia Hassett contributed eight points and seven rebounds.

The Wildcats dominated Missouri 74–52 and will now hit the road to continue their conference stretch in Tuscaloosa, facing Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 7:00 p.m. With the win, Kentucky improves to 2-0 in SEC play.

