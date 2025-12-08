Kentucky WBB pulls away in second half to beat Central Michigan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky Women's Basketball handled Central Michigan on Sunday, cruising to an 82-55 win at Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats’ balanced offense carried the day, with five players scoring in double figures.

Teonni Key led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds, delivering a dominant second half. Jordan Obi and Clara Strack each added 14, while Tonie Morgan posted a 12-point, 11-assist double-double. Asia Boone brought 11 points off the bench.

Central Michigan cranked up the pressure in the second quarter, holding Kentucky without a basket for the final three-and-a-half minutes of the frame and keeping the Chippewas within eight at halftime. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, a Lexington native and Frederick Douglass High School alum, played in her homecoming game and contributed 11 points and five rebounds for CMU.

AT THE HALF: 45-38. Cats lead, but Chippewas defense putting some serious pressure on Kentucky. Cats didn’t score a FG in the last 3:33. pic.twitter.com/asvaqWxLJs — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) December 7, 2025

Kentucky broke the game open after halftime, going on a 12-0 run fueled by Key’s eight second-half points. The Wildcats eventually stretched the lead to as many as 30 points before finishing with a 27-point victory, improving to 10-1 on the season.

Make it 10 wins for the Cats! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rG6M532WSD — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) December 7, 2025

The Wildcats travel to Belmont next Sunday for a 3 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN+.

For more on Kentucky Women's Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.