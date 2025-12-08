Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky WBB pulls away in second half to beat Central Michigan

Five players reach double figures in 82-55 win.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky Women's Basketball handled Central Michigan on Sunday, cruising to an 82-55 win at Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats’ balanced offense carried the day, with five players scoring in double figures.

Teonni Key led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds, delivering a dominant second half. Jordan Obi and Clara Strack each added 14, while Tonie Morgan posted a 12-point, 11-assist double-double. Asia Boone brought 11 points off the bench.

Central Michigan cranked up the pressure in the second quarter, holding Kentucky without a basket for the final three-and-a-half minutes of the frame and keeping the Chippewas within eight at halftime. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, a Lexington native and Frederick Douglass High School alum, played in her homecoming game and contributed 11 points and five rebounds for CMU.

Kentucky broke the game open after halftime, going on a 12-0 run fueled by Key’s eight second-half points. The Wildcats eventually stretched the lead to as many as 30 points before finishing with a 27-point victory, improving to 10-1 on the season.

The Wildcats travel to Belmont next Sunday for a 3 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN+.

