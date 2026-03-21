Kentucky WBB sets program blocks record in First Round win over JMU, 71-56

MORGANTOWN, WV. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women’s Basketball team continues its mission of becoming the “disruptive five-seed” after defeating the James Madison Dukes 71-56 in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

Kentucky's eight blocks against JMU reset the program record.

BLOCK BY BLOCK. 😼



Now with 224 blocks, this team holds the program record for blocks in a season! The previous record was 218. pic.twitter.com/P2dxvwvdWj — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 21, 2026

In a crowd mainly comprised of West Virginia fans, the Wildcats put on a dominant performance. Amelia Hassett extends the single-season record with 96 after hitting four, finishing the day with 14 points.

Kentucky started the day well; there appeared to be no rust to knock off from nearly two weeks without a contest. Teonni Key set the tone with a mid-lane jumper to open the game. Hassett would have an early hot hand, collecting eight of UK’s first 12 points.

Kentucky closed the first quarter on a 16-2 run, including an Asia Boone 3-pointer. Clara Strack and Key would have some big-time blocks for flair.

The Wildcats would stall in the second quarter after a 32-10 first quarter. Both teams would hit over two-and-a-half minutes of scoring drought. Once Kenucy snapped out of it, it’s Strack who would get the point.

The Duke trapped Boone at the wing, leaving the 6’5’ junior wide open for a jumper.

Cats entered halftime up 43-18. The rebounding battle was also in UK’s favor, 23-18.

James Madison would ramp up the defensive intensity in the third quarter with more traps and would outscore the Cats 18-13. Kentucky would still be in control, however, finishing the game, 71-56.

Strack finished the day with another double-double: 10 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks. Key added three blocks, nine points. Morgan led the day with 18 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds.

Kentucky will play the winner of the host-site matchup between 4-seed West Virginia and 13-seed Miami (OH) on Monday, Mar. 23.

LEX 18

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