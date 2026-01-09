Kentucky WBB suffers first SEC loss of the season at Alabama, 64-51

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (LEX18) — Alabama’s defense overwhelmed No. 6 Kentucky on Thursday night, handing the Wildcats their first Southeastern Conference loss of the season with a final score of 64–51 at Coleman Coliseum.

Both teams entered the matchup at 15–1, but Alabama seized control with a dominant middle stretch, holding Kentucky to nine points in the third quarter while building a lead the Wildcats never seriously threatened.

Kentucky opened the game on an 8–0 run behind five early points from Asia Boone, but Alabama answered with a 10–0 surge late in the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Jordan Obi gave the Wildcats a 16–15 edge at the end of the opening period.

Strong start for Kenny’s Cats 🔥@KentuckyWBB on 8-0 run over last 2:03. Holding Bama to just a layup. Hasset hits a triple just before the break. Asia Boone’s got 5!



4:55 left in 1Q, UK leads 9-2. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 9, 2026

The Tide took command in the second quarter, outscoring Kentucky 20–13 to carry a 36–29 lead into halftime. Alabama controlled the paint and the glass while forcing uncharacteristic turnovers from the Wildcats.

Alabama tightened the defensive pressure after the break, opening the third quarter on a 7–0 run and limiting Kentucky to just nine points in the period. The Tide pushed its advantage to 55–38 entering the fourth quarter.

End of 3Q | UK 38, Alabama 55



Alabama’s defense locked Cats down, keeping them to 9 points in the third quarter. — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) January 9, 2026

Alabama extended its lead to 21 early in the fourth before Kentucky closed the game with an 8–0 run in the final minutes.

Jessica Timmons led all scorers with 24 points for Alabama.

Kentucky struggled offensively, shooting just 17 of 54 from the field (31%). Tonie Morgan led the Wildcats with 14 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Clara Strack finished with four points on 1-of-13 shooting to go with 13 rebounds. Morgan and Asia Boone, who finished with 10 points before both fouling out, were the only Wildcats to score in double figures.

Kentucky returns home Sunday to face No. 5 Oklahoma at 4 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.

For more on Kentucky Women's Baskteball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.