Kentucky WBB's season ends in Texas: Longhorns down Wildcats, 76-54

FT. WORTH, TX (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Wildcats reached the NCAA Sweet 16, something that hadn't been accomplished in a decade, and fell to the same fate. A loss in the third round, but this time Kentucky fell to the 2026 SEC Champions in Texas, 76-54.

An Amelia Hassett 3-pointer was the first bucket to fall in the game, but it would be the last for UK for several minutes as Texas put on a clinic in transition ball, a 15-0 run by the Longhorns four minutes in. Teonni Key eventually slowed the leak with an elbow jumper.

The Longhorns end the quarter on a 6-0 run, up 29 to 11.

The second quarter didn't see much improvement. Clara Strack's first bucket didn't come until 14 minutes into the game. The Longhorns did well limiting post touches, and soon Kentucky found themselves down 20. The Longhorns enter the half up 48-26, the largest halftime lead ever in the NCAA Tournament.

No Cat in double figures: Key & Strack lead with six points each. Eleven turnovers turned into 14 points for Texas. The Longhorns' fast break also killed the Cats; TX has 14 points from those and dominated the boards, 24-12.

HALFTIME: Texas 48, @KentuckyWBB 26



This Sweet 16 isn't feeling so sweet for the Cats. Texas’ relentless defense has UK out of rhythm; 11 turnovers leading to 14 points. Longhorns also dominating the glass, 24-12.



Key and Strack lead Kentucky with 6 each. pic.twitter.com/XvyTkrl5CT — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) March 28, 2026

Jordan Obi and Asia Boone would find early foul trouble with two each in the first half.

The Cats would make another push in the second half, a 15-point difference.

Kentucky never recovered from the early deficit, turnovers, or rebounding margin. Kentucky finishes the season with a 25-11 record.

A few 2025-26 Records



UK is the only team in the nation with two players with at least 94 3s apiece as of March 25. Hassett and Boone.

Hassett will finish her career at Kentucky as the single-season 3-point leader with 99.

This team owns the single-season school blocks record with 235.

Tonie Morgan finishes as UK's single-season assist leader with 286 assists.

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