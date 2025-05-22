Kentucky Wildcats baseball team helps tornado victims in Russell County

(LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky baseball team joined relief efforts for tornado victims in Russell County, stopping to help with cleanup on their way back to Lexington after their SEC Tournament run ended.

"I'm sure some of them have never seen anything like this," said Head Coach Nick Mingione.

The team helped remove tree branches and cleanup debris left from the storm. They even took time to pray with storm victims. Mingione said the decision to help was a team effort.

"I know this about our team, they love serving. when I brought it up to them it was a unanimous, "Yes, coach. We want to come and help serve and help any way we can."

Help from UK athletes continues as UK Athletics, UK Sports and Campus Marketing, and BBN Tonight are partnering to accept donations for tornado relief at Kroger Field. The collection begins Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UK student athletes and staff will be on hand to help with the donation drive. All donations received this week will be activated and directed to tornado relief efforts in London and Somerset, Ky.

Needed Items: