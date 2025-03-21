Kentucky Wildcats claw their way to NCAA Round of 32, outlasting Liberty 79-78

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Women's basketball team moves to the round of 32 after defeating the Conference USA Champions, the Liberty Flames,79-78.

The Wildcats were ready from the gate, Liberty’s veteran post player Bella Smuda went to the basket, and UK’s Clara Strack held strong defensively with an early rebound.

Graduate point guard Georgia Amore was first on the scoreboard with a midrange jumper.

The Flames would have back-to-back successful trips, then Amoore’s 3-point dominance began.

Clara Silva checked in for Amelia Hassett and made the most of her three minutes, grabbing a pivotal rebound, one steal, and one block all while defending the paint.

Amoore did *not* come to play! She has 13 alone, while Liberty has 10 — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) March 21, 2025

In the second quarter, Kentucky would stretch the lead out to 14 with Amoore leading the charge. Teonni Key and Lawrence would add some big-time buckets. The Flames turned it up a notch cutting the lead to get within seven.

But D. Law called halftime with a corner 3-pointer that saw nothing but net.

At the half, UK shot 57% from the field (16-28), and 67% from three (7-11). Amoore led all with 23 (5-6 3FG), and Lawrence added nine. The Wildcats continue their block party with 5 so far.

Lawrence wasn’t done, as she opened the second half with a shot from behind the arc. Strack followed suit with a money ball of her own to put the Cats up 50-37 at the top of the third.

Kentucky would hit a small drought in the third quarter, but still in control.

How about an Amoore block, steal, and assist for a Hassett 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter? Kentucky would hit a 4:15 drought, while the Flames go nine points unanswered. Key and Track foul out with 2:26 left on the clock. Lawrence steps up to end the drought 74-68.

The Flames fired one up from three, to make it a one-point game with 1:06 left, 74-73. Amoore would lay it into extend the lead once again.

With 10.6 left on the game clock Amoore would hit two from the free-throw line, 78-75. She'd get the chance again with 7.3. Hess banked a 3-pointer with 2.8 on the clock to make the game one point again. But the Cats keep dancing, 79-78!!

Amoore finished with 34 points, tying A'dia Mathies as the Wildcat with the most points in an NCAA Tournament game. Mathies had 34 against Dayton on 3/26/2013. She also hit 400+ three-point baskets (6-10).

Kentucky will play the winner of 5-seed Kansas State and 12-seed Fairfield on Sunday, March 23. Time TBA.

