Kentucky Wildcats fall 69-65 against Oklahoma in the SEC Quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Oklahoma Sooners got their revenge. After earning the double-bye in the SEC Tournament, the 4-seeded Kentucky Women's basketball team fell 69-65 in a physical match against OU.
Three Cats finished in double figures. Georgia Amoore led all wth 29 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds. Clara Strack achieved another double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds. Dazia Lawrence added 11 points.
Cat Walk ✅@KentuckyWBB is locked in! @CoachBrooksUK giving the energy back to Big Blue fans! pic.twitter.com/t6UWYzSRh7— Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) March 7, 2025
Sooners started the game by winning the tip. Teonni Key would commit an early foul and then open the Cats on the offensive end with a long two.
Amoore’s first points came from the free-throw line. The quarter would remain close between the Cats and Sooners. Amoore would throw a dime to Clara Strack for two to take the lead 15-14. Kentucky would take the first quarter, 19-18.
Kentucky’s offense stalled in the second quarter. Kentucky only 5-18 from the field. Despite committing six turnovers in the quarter, the Cats remained in control. A big-time block from Lawrence and Amoore hitting her mid-range to keep UK’s narrow lead would send them into the locker room up 31-26.
G gets it done. 👏 pic.twitter.com/XASS0TftHW— Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 7, 2025
Kentucky shot 33% at the half and kept the Sooners from scoring for the last 2:52. Teonni Key had limited minutes with two fouls.
In the second half, the Sooners started with a three-minute drought, allowing Kentucky to create some separation. An Amoore three would set the Cats up 39-29 with 6:10 in the quarter.
The Sooners went on an 8-0 run, but Lawrence hit jumpers in back-to-back trips to take some of the heat off to stay in front, 43-39. OU hit another 8-0 run to tie at 47.
How bout DLAW. 🔥@Dlaw10_ pic.twitter.com/0k5lut7gTo— Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 7, 2025
Kentucky would close the quarter with an Amoore jumper and an Amelia Hassett block, but the Sooners have the narrow lead of one.
OU hit four 3-point baskets during their runs. UK only has two for the game: one from Amoore and one from Lawrence.
Oklahoma would expand the gap, 64-59, with 1:39 left in the game. Despite a late 3-point basket from Amoore, the Wildcats didn't come out with the win. Kentucky finished with 20 turnovers and 38% shooting from the field.
Head coach Kenny Brooks is 0-1 in his first trip to the SEC Tournament.
