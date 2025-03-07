Kentucky Wildcats fall 69-65 against Oklahoma in the SEC Quarterfinals

GREENVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Oklahoma Sooners got their revenge. After earning the double-bye in the SEC Tournament, the 4-seeded Kentucky Women's basketball team fell 69-65 in a physical match against OU.

Three Cats finished in double figures. Georgia Amoore led all wth 29 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds. Clara Strack achieved another double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds. Dazia Lawrence added 11 points.

Cat Walk ✅@KentuckyWBB is locked in! @CoachBrooksUK giving the energy back to Big Blue fans! pic.twitter.com/t6UWYzSRh7 — Sierra Newton (@SoFlossieWrites) March 7, 2025

Sooners started the game by winning the tip. Teonni Key would commit an early foul and then open the Cats on the offensive end with a long two.

Amoore’s first points came from the free-throw line. The quarter would remain close between the Cats and Sooners. Amoore would throw a dime to Clara Strack for two to take the lead 15-14. Kentucky would take the first quarter, 19-18.

Kentucky’s offense stalled in the second quarter. Kentucky only 5-18 from the field. Despite committing six turnovers in the quarter, the Cats remained in control. A big-time block from Lawrence and Amoore hitting her mid-range to keep UK’s narrow lead would send them into the locker room up 31-26.

G gets it done. 👏 pic.twitter.com/XASS0TftHW — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) March 7, 2025

Kentucky shot 33% at the half and kept the Sooners from scoring for the last 2:52. Teonni Key had limited minutes with two fouls.

In the second half, the Sooners started with a three-minute drought, allowing Kentucky to create some separation. An Amoore three would set the Cats up 39-29 with 6:10 in the quarter.

The Sooners went on an 8-0 run, but Lawrence hit jumpers in back-to-back trips to take some of the heat off to stay in front, 43-39. OU hit another 8-0 run to tie at 47.

Kentucky would close the quarter with an Amoore jumper and an Amelia Hassett block, but the Sooners have the narrow lead of one.

OU hit four 3-point baskets during their runs. UK only has two for the game: one from Amoore and one from Lawrence.

Oklahoma would expand the gap, 64-59, with 1:39 left in the game. Despite a late 3-point basket from Amoore, the Wildcats didn't come out with the win. Kentucky finished with 20 turnovers and 38% shooting from the field.

Head coach Kenny Brooks is 0-1 in his first trip to the SEC Tournament.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.