Kentucky Wildcats fall in John Calipari’s return to Rupp Arena, 89-79

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Men's Basketball team fell to 4-4 in Southeastern conference play as John Calipari made his return to Rupp Arena with the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday night.

A chorus of mixed emotions from Big Blue Nation before the ball even tipped, led to an electric atmosphere with both teams feeding off the energy.

The Razorbacks started 4/5 from behind the arc in true road team form. The shooting did not phase the Cats, because they kept in stride going 6/6 from the field in the first four minutes. Thanks to Jaxson Robinson’s 3-point shooting to start UK’s offense.

Williams made a great defensive play on the block stealing it from the Razorbacks and passing ahead to a wide-open Travis Perry for three to sustain UK’s lead.

A quick 6-0 run from the Razorbacks spearheaded by Karter Knox and Adou Thiero would put the Razorbacks back ahead by one, 31-30 with six minutes left in the half. Razorbacks kept control forcing a 12-2 run.

Graduate forward Andrew Carr saw nine minutes on the floor and made a timely block to slow the momentum of Arkansas.

Williams went straight through the chest of anyone in his way and finished the first half with 11points 5-5 from the field, five rebounds, and three assists.

Going into the locker room, Kentucky shot 58.6% from the field and held the Hogs to 48.5%, but eight turnovers compared to Arkansas committing four is what helped keep them in the game. The Razorbacks have averaged 5.7 made 3-pointers in league play, but in the first 20 minutes of play, knocked down nine. Arkansas held a slight advantage, 46-45.

Out of the half, Kentucky committed two more turnovers and the Hogs would take an 11-point lead.

Ansley Alomonor fouled from the three, completes the four-point play to bring the Cats back within single digits with 15 minutes to play, 58-51 Hogs.

With under 10 minutes left in the game, back-to-back triples from Robinson kept Arkansas’ lead under 10. As the night went on, the Hogs’ shots kept falling, while the Cats’ offense appeared to stall.

Williams would finish with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Robinson would also have 20, hitting 4/6 from behind the arc. For the game, Kentucky committed 14 turnovers and had 11 assists. The Razorbacks had five players finish in double-figures with former Wildcat Adou Thiero leading the way with 21.

Kentucky hits the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

