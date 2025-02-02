Kentucky Wildcats fall in John Calipari’s return to Rupp Arena, 89-79

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Men's Basketball team fell to 4-4 in Southeastern conference play as John Calipari made his return to Rupp Arena with the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday night.
A chorus of mixed emotions from Big Blue Nation before the ball even tipped, led to an electric atmosphere with both teams feeding off the energy.
Coach Pope’s smile when he saw Cal @LEX18News @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/qunGB1YbjR— Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) February 2, 2025
The Razorbacks started 4/5 from behind the arc in true road team form. The shooting did not phase the Cats, because they kept in stride going 6/6 from the field in the first four minutes. Thanks to Jaxson Robinson’s 3-point shooting to start UK’s offense.
Williams made a great defensive play on the block stealing it from the Razorbacks and passing ahead to a wide-open Travis Perry for three to sustain UK’s lead.
.@Travis_Perry11 making it rain ☔️— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 2, 2025
📺 - ESPN pic.twitter.com/w1JTp8cfyK
A quick 6-0 run from the Razorbacks spearheaded by Karter Knox and Adou Thiero would put the Razorbacks back ahead by one, 31-30 with six minutes left in the half. Razorbacks kept control forcing a 12-2 run.
Graduate forward Andrew Carr saw nine minutes on the floor and made a timely block to slow the momentum of Arkansas.
Williams went straight through the chest of anyone in his way and finished the first half with 11points 5-5 from the field, five rebounds, and three assists.
.@amxriwillixms COMING THROUGH WITH FORCE 💪— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 2, 2025
📺 - ESPN pic.twitter.com/mln7ySiPMV
Going into the locker room, Kentucky shot 58.6% from the field and held the Hogs to 48.5%, but eight turnovers compared to Arkansas committing four is what helped keep them in the game. The Razorbacks have averaged 5.7 made 3-pointers in league play, but in the first 20 minutes of play, knocked down nine. Arkansas held a slight advantage, 46-45.
Out of the half, Kentucky committed two more turnovers and the Hogs would take an 11-point lead.
Ansley Alomonor fouled from the three, completes the four-point play to bring the Cats back within single digits with 15 minutes to play, 58-51 Hogs.
With under 10 minutes left in the game, back-to-back triples from Robinson kept Arkansas’ lead under 10. As the night went on, the Hogs’ shots kept falling, while the Cats’ offense appeared to stall.
Williams would finish with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Robinson would also have 20, hitting 4/6 from behind the arc. For the game, Kentucky committed 14 turnovers and had 11 assists. The Razorbacks had five players finish in double-figures with former Wildcat Adou Thiero leading the way with 21.
Kentucky hits the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.
You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.