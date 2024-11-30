Kentucky Wildcats take down Georgia State Panthers, 105-76

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — The No. 8 Kentucky Men’s Basketball remains undefeated, starting the season 7-0 after a 105-76 win over Georgia State on Friday night in Rupp Arena. Seven Cats finished the night in double digits, led by Jaxson Robinson with 19 points, shooting 9-14 from the field. Lamont Butler followed with 17 points, four assists, and two steals.

The Panthers applied more physical defensive pressure, forcing Kentucky to meet their physicality and drive to the basket. Kentucky would finish with 62 points in the paint.

The Wildcats started the game struggling a bit, turning over the ball in their first two possessions. Kentucky would soon find momentum with a 7-0 run spearheaded by Butler and Robinson.

Being the floor general he is, Butler pushed the pace for the Cats, creating havoc on the defensive end, leading to points on the other, scoring 11 early. Ansley Almonor proved to be a big push for UK, scoring 8 points, 4-of-5 from the field for the half, his two 3-pointers giving Kentucky the energy they needed.

Otega Oweh didn’t start the game well offensively but would later impose his will on the Panthers with a dominant dunk to bring the Cats up 10!

Kentucky would find a 15-point lead at the half, 48-33. The Cats shot an impressive 67.9% from the field despite only making 4-of-11 from the 3-point line and only collecting one offensive rebound.

The Panthers came out on fire with a 6-0 run, while the Cats had a field goal drought to bring the game within six points. Kentucky called a timeout to reset; Oweh would have the answer with a floater outside the lane.

On the other end, Amari Williams would steal from the wing and pass ahead for another chance on offense. Williams would then hit four straight free throws and a bucket down low to push the lead, 67-56 with 11:35 left in the game.

The Wildcats would stretch the lead back out to 18 points with a commanding dunk from Koby Brea. The dominance continued from there.

When the 3-point line didn’t work for Kentucky, they dominated the paint with 62 points. The Cats shot 26.9% from the 3-point line as a team, while the Panthers shot 52.6%.

@KentuckyMBB still perfect improving to 7-0 on the season with a 105-76 win over Georgia State. Man what a rollercoaster of a game… the final score may not reflect it but this felt like a rivalry game. Emotions ran high as the Cats overcome early struggles. Catch all the… pic.twitter.com/tBabOzFG94 — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) November 30, 2024

The Panthers’ leading scorer this season Zarique Nutter, still managed 19 points.

This is Kentucky's fourth 100+ point game of the season.

The Wildcats hit the road for the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday, December 3, taking on Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tip is set for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.