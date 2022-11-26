Kentucky wins fourth straight Governor's Cup, 26-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Governor's Cup remains in Lexington after a 26-13 win over the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field!

A record-setting day for the Cats, Jacquez Jones, and DeAndre Square reached 300+ career tackles, and Dane Key increased the freshman record for receiving touchdowns to six.

The first half started a little slow, but the Cats found their stride after a throw from Will Levis to Dane Key.

Matthew Ruffolo made big plays in the first half, making his extra point and a 43-yard and 29-yard field goal.

Defensively, the Cats were able to keep the Cards off the board until just under a minute left in the half.

The cats went into the locker room at halftime up 13 - 7.

The Wildcats open the second half on defense, and soon found another field goal for Ruffolo. Trevin Wallace had a big interception, which led to a Levis to Barion Brown touchdown.

The Cats continued to extend the lead to finish on top, xx-xx.

Chris Rodriguez, Jr. rushed for 120 yards in 24 attempts, achieving his fifth 100-yard game for the season.

Will Levis completed 11/19 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Oats has arrived!!!#BBN, how excited are you for Senior Day?! https://t.co/f7XH8Dd6L4 pic.twitter.com/0LDIidZ2MI — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 26, 2022

28 seniors were honored pregame, including Chris Oats.

Chris Oats being honored on Senior Day, making sure he’s upright and throwing L’s Down #BBN pic.twitter.com/jT3x6dkwkC — Eli Gehn (@EliGehnTV) November 26, 2022

