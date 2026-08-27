Kentucky Women’s Basketball announces 14-game nonconference slate

LEXINGTION, Ky. — Kentucky Women’s Basketball has finalized its 2026-27 nonconference schedule, featuring 14 games and five opponents that reached the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats will play nine games in Lexington, including two at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, along with four neutral-site contests and one true road game.

Kentucky opens the season Nov. 2 against Morehead State at Historic Memorial Coliseum before facing Northern Kentucky and NC State. Other marquee matchups include games against Clemson, Louisville and Virginia.

NC State, South Dakota State, Clemson, Louisville and Virginia all appeared in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, with Louisville and Virginia advancing to the Sweet Sixteen. The schedule also includes Marshall, the reigning WNIT champion.

Kentucky’s lone true road game comes Dec. 13 at Le Moyne in Syracuse, New York, giving players Clara Strack, Emily McDonald and Savvy Swords an opportunity to play closer to home.

The Wildcats will host Clemson on Dec. 3 and Louisville on Dec. 9 at Rupp Arena. Both games are included in season ticket packages.

Tip times and television information will be announced later, while single-game ticket information is expected to be available in October.

Full nonconference schedule

Nov. 2: vs. Morehead State

Nov. 5: vs. Northern Kentucky

Nov. 8: vs. NC State — Charlotte, North Carolina

Nov. 11: vs. Evansville

Nov. 15: vs. Eastern Michigan

Nov. 20: vs. Marshall

Nov. 27: vs. Maine — Daytona Beach, Florida

Nov. 28: vs. South Dakota State — Daytona Beach, Florida

Dec. 3: vs. Clemson — Rupp Arena

Dec. 6: vs. Bellarmine

Dec. 9: vs. Louisville — Rupp Arena

Dec. 13: at Le Moyne

Dec. 20: vs. Virginia — Nashville

Dec. 28: vs. Kent State

For more on Kentucky Women's Basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.