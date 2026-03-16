Kentucky Women’s Basketball draws No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky Women's Basketball has been awarded a No. 5 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament and will face No. 12 James Madison (26-8) in the Fort Worth Regional. The first-round game is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Cats enter the tournament with an overall record of 23-10 (8-8 SEC). Their regular season ended with a loss to South Carolina, and the Gamecocks also eliminated Kentucky from the SEC Tournament.

For the first time ever, the NCAA Selection Committee revealed the top 16 overall seeds prior to Selection Sunday. Teams earning the top four lines and will be hosting first and second-round games include Duke, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, TCU, Texas, UCLA, UConn, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

Last season, in coach Kenny Brooks’ debut, Kentucky, as a fourth seed, fell to fifth-seeded Kansas State 80-79 in overtime in the second round at Historic Memorial Coliseum. That game featured nine ties and 21 lead changes. Kentucky had multiple chances in the final 30 seconds to score but could not convert, ending the 2024-25 season at 23-8 overall, 11-5 in the SEC.

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